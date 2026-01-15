Lala Kent reflects on disgusted incident on her Hawaii trip

American author Lala Kent felt “disgusted” with the “rare reaction” that she carries with her from Hawaii.

On January 14, in an episode of her iHeart Radio podcast, Unconditionally Lala, she candidly mentioned a reaction that happened because of a bug bite.

Kent reflected on the incident to her mother, Lisa Burningham, after talking about Bethenny Frankel’s recent social media post, which is about a bacterial infection that she got from vacationing in St. Barth’s.

“You guys, OMG, I have to tell you guys a story”, Kent began. “So I wake up one morning, and I look at my body, and there’s like what looks to be little bites, and it starts on my chest and on my back”. Kent provided the details on her rash, which was “gnarly”.

“And I’m like, this is freaking weird. I thought that maybe I brought like a sand mite home from uh Hawaii,” Kent explained, adding that she noticed “they’re becoming bigger and weirder,” and that the bites were “itchy”.

“I’m going to call it what it is. Boils. They were f—ing boils. Yeah, disgusting,” the Vanderpump Rules alum added, noting that they were “oozing”.

The host labelled herself as “patient zero” and said that a medical professional entered to check her wearing a “hazmat suit”.

Some tests were run, and they declared that Kent did not have a bacterial infection, a staph infection, chicken pox, or monkey pox. Concerned about scarring, she then went to a dermatologist. “They put me on a steroid, two steroid creams, an antibiotic, and a steroid oral. I was worried about scarring,” she explained.

Kent also noted, “biopsy comes back, and it’s most consistent with what looked like a rare reaction to a bug bite. Yeah, so mine was not bacterial like Bethenny Frankel’s”.

The Real Housewives alum, 55, on January 04, posted a series of photos on her Instagram from her vacation featuring her daughter Bryn and giving her fans insight into an amazing New Year’s celebration.