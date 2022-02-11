Lala Musa: Over 500 Lunda Bazar shops gutted in fire

LALA MUSA: More than 500 shops were burnt to ashes in Lala Musa, Gujrat as fire broke out in Lunda Bazar, ARY News reported on Friday

According to details, a terrible fire broke out in the shops of Lunda Bazaar located in Lala Musa city of Punjab province last night.

Getting information about the fire, more than 20 fire tenders reached the spot and managed to contain the blaze after a six-hour struggle. Currently, the cooling process is underway.

Rescue officials said that all the shops were gutted in the blaze while two vehicles and a rickshaw were also gutted.

Rescue officials said that there were about 500 shops in Lunda Bazaar. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, vendors have alleged that Lunda Bazaar was targeted and set on fire, but no one helped them timely to avert the huge loss.

In a separate fire incident in Punjab’s Kasur, at least two people were killed and a dozen others sustained burn wounds when a fire erupted in Bulleh Shah Paper Mills in Kasur.

According to sources, 30 fire brigade vehicles along with 55 firefighters took part in the operation to bring the fire under control.

