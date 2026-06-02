Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen: 'She paid for everything'

Lalit Modi defended Sushmita Sen against his own “gold digger” comment during a recent interview. His interview gained a lot of traction.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the businessman looked back at their relationship, which became one of the most talked-about celebrity stories in 2022.

Following the interview, social media was flooded with reactions after Lalit shared photos from their vacation and announced they were dating. Lalit further noted that many people got it wrong. “Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself,” he said.

He also claimed that during their relationship, the 50-year-old never depended on him financially. He further noted, “There wasn’t a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend”.

Talking about their bond, Lalit described Sushmita as someone who played an important role in his life. He said she helped him grow as a person and remains one of his dear friends even today. The former IPL boss also opened up about why the relationship did not last.

According to him, the distance between them became difficult to manage as the Aaghaaz actor’s career was based in India while he was living in London. Although their romance ended, Lalit made it clear that money was never a reason for their relationship.

He said the Chingaari actress is a self-made woman who can achieve anything on her own and never needed support from anyone. The couple’s relationship had created a huge buzz online, but years later, Lalit is still standing firmly by her side.