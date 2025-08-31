Lalit Modi responds to Sreesanth’s wife over slapgate video

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has reacted to the strong words from former cricketer Sreesanth’s wife after he released the never-before-seen video of the slapgate.

Modi, who was the first chairman of the league, recently appeared on former Australia captain Michael Clarke’s podcast, where he was asked about the infamous incident involving Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

The former IPL chairman then released the raw footage of the incident captured by a security camera.

The viral clip depicted Harbhajan Singh delivering a backhanded slap to Sreesanth, who is left stunned by the sudden blow.

As the video spread on social media, Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari, lashed out at Lalit Modi and Clarke, calling them ‘heartless and inhuman.’

“Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman,” she wrote in a social media post.

Modi has now called her anger and frustration unnecessary, saying that he was just responding to a question about the IPL 2008 incident.

“I don’t know why she is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can’t do anything about that,” he said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

He added, “I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that’s exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded.”