Lamar Odom's Family Left Out: The Inside Story of His Wedding to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom’s family wasn’t invited to his whirlwind wedding to Khloe Kardashian in 2009, sparking speculation about their complicated relationship.

Odom’s aunt, Janean Mercer, revealed in the Netflix documentary “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” that he didn’t invite any family members, except for his childhood friend, Anthony “Pumpkin” Booker.

Odom’s kids, Destiny and LJ, also skipped the ceremony, with LJ saying he “never even met” Khloe and wasn’t told about the wedding.

Destiny explained she didn’t want to be a “show pony” for the cameras, while LJ felt left out of the process. Their mom, Liza Morales, was surprised by the news, thinking Odom was joking when he texted her about the marriage.

The rushed wedding, just nine days after engagement, was reportedly a strategic move to boost Odom’s career, with Booker describing it as a way to “better his future”.

Odom has since opened up about his regrets, citing his struggles with addiction and infidelity as reasons for the marriage’s demise.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship was a whirlwind romance that lasted seven years. They met in August 2009 at a party and got married just 30 days later, in September 2009.

Their marriage was marked by Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity, which eventually led to their divorce in 2016.

Khloe filed for divorce in 2013, citing Odom’s addiction struggles, but they briefly reunited when Odom had a near-fatal overdose in 2015. Khloe put their divorce on hold to care for him, but they ultimately couldn’t salvage their relationship.