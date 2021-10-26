Lamborghini falls in lake as driver ‘confuses’ brake, accelerator pedals

A luxury sports car, Lamborghini, fell into a lake after the driver confused the accelerator and the brake pedals while reversing the vehicle.

The accident occurred in the Austrian town of Mondsee. The motorist ‘mixed up’ the brake and accelerator pedals and drove his Lamborghini Huracán supercar backwards into the lake.

He managed to escape and swim back to land. He was later taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police said the driver was travelling from Mondsee toward Unterach am Attersee when he met the accident. They said the driver “must have mixed up the brake and accelerator pedals and drove backwards into the Modnsee.”

The vehicle sank about 15 meters or 50 feet from the bank of the lake, authorities said.

Five firefighters, a team of fire department divers, a tow truck and a recovery crane took part in the rescue operation that took three hours to pull the vehicle out of the lake.

A Lamborghini, the Italian luxury vehicle, costs from $200,000 to $500,000, depending on the model.

