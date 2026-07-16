Spain injury alert: Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro train separately ahead of World Cup final

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final just days away, Spain’s national team is facing a tense race against time. Following their semi-final victory, La Roja returned to the training pitch, but fans and coaches alike were left concerned as star winger Lamine Yamal and defender Pedro Porro trained away from the main squad.

Spain is scheduled to face defending champions Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, and the fitness of these two key players could define Luis de la Fuente’s tactical setup.

What is the Fitness Status of Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro?

During Spain’s latest closed-door training session, both Yamal and Porro did not participate in the standard tactical drills with the rest of the 26-man roster.

Lamine Yamal’s Fatigue Management: The 19-year-old Barcelona phenom has been one of the standout players of the 2026 World Cup, carrying a heavy creative load for Spain. According to team medical staff, Yamal is experiencing muscle overload (fatigue) rather than a structural injury.

To prevent a late-stage setback, De la Fuente’s training staff placed him on a specialized, low-intensity recovery program. The expectation within the camp remains optimistic that he will recover in time to start on Sunday.

Pedro Porro’s Discomfort: Right-back Pedro Porro also sat out the main field session, working through a tailored recovery program inside the gym.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender has had a physically grueling tournament, and medical staff are closely monitoring his progress over the next 48 hours to determine if he can safely start against Argentina’s potent attacking frontline.

Luis de la Fuente’s Tactical Backup Plan

If either player is unable to start or is limited to a bench role, Spain has depth options they can deploy:

For Yamal: Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams could shift roles, or Ferran Torres could be called upon to provide experience and width on the flank.

For Porro: Experienced veteran Dani Carvajal is ready to step in at right-back, offering a highly defensive, battle-tested presence to counteract Lionel Messi and Argentina’s left-sided overloads.

Spain Training Ground Update: Key Details

Spain are in final prep mode as finalists, with the Argentina clash set for July 19, and the focus right now is managing player workloads.

Lamine Yamal is training individually. The right winger is being eased back due to concerns over muscle overload and fatigue.

Over on defense, Pedro Porro is working inside the gym and doing separate drills. The right back is dealing with some discomfort and isn’t yet back in full group work.