Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal shared a touching moment with Lionel Messi after Spain’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

Moments after the final whistle at New York New Jersey Stadium, Messi remained on the pitch, taking in the disappointment of Argentina’s defeat and the end of the team’s hopes of defending its World Cup crown.

Spotting the Argentine captain sitting alone, the 19-year-old Yamal walked over to the football icon. The pair embraced warmly before exchanging a few private words in a heartfelt display of mutual respect that quickly became one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The emotional exchange carried added significance because of the unique bond between the two players. Ahead of the final, a photograph of a young Messi cradling baby Yamal during a charity calendar photoshoot in Barcelona resurfaced on social media.

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Speaking about the image during Fanatics Fest in New York before the final, Messi admitted he never imagined the baby in his arms would one day become one of football’s brightest stars.

“Honestly, that photo is crazy because, in my life, I took a picture with him when he was a baby, and today we are both facing each other in a World Cup,” Messi said. “He is one of the best in the world right now, without a doubt, and I wish him the best because what’s good for him is also good for Barcelona.”