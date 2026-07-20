Spain’s teenage football star Lamine Yamal earned admiration from Muslim fans around the world for offering a prayer of gratitude moments after helping his country win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Spain’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the 19-year-old Barcelona star – who is a practicing Muslim -celebrated the historic achievement by kneeling on the pitch and bowing in prostration.

Many Muslim fans identified the act as Sujūd ash-Shukr – the prostration of gratitude performed by Muslims to thank Allah after receiving a blessing or experiencing a significant moment.

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He later celebrated with teammates and family members, including his three-year-old brother Keyne, who ran onto the field to embrace the young star in one of the tournament’s most heartwarming moments.

The Spain star lifted his little brother into a tight hug, creating one of the most memorable family moments of the tournament.

Images and videos of Yamal’s celebration quickly went viral, with supporters praising the young footballer for publicly expressing his faith.

Lamine Yamal has previously been seen performing sajdah after scoring goals for both Spain and FC Barcelona. Notably, he scored the first hat-trick of his professional career during a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Villarreal while fasting during Ramadan.