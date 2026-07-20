Lamine Yamal shares World Cup joy in emotional moment with younger brother

Spain’s wonder-kid winger Lamine Yamal melted the hearts of football fans around the world as he shared a touching moment with his younger brother Keyne after their side secured World Cup glory.

Just moments after the final whistle sounded to crown Spain world champions, the teen prodigy beckoned his younger brother Keyne down from the stands to join him on the pitch for the trophy presentation ceremony.

A Special Family Post-Match Celebration

As his teammates lifted the World Cup high in the air, Yamal could be seen putting his arm around his little brother’s shoulder and walking him over to share the historic victory.

The pair posed for pictures with the World Cup trophy, draped in the Spanish flag, and kicked around a stray ball as confetti rained down, a scene that swiftly went viral on social media. The heartfelt family interaction captured the grounded spirit of the 17-year-old star, who has previously cited his family as a key factor in keeping his feet on the ground amid his meteoric rise.

From Wonderkid to World Cup Winner

The family celebration completed an incredible tournament run for the precocious winger Key Contributor During the World Cup, Yamal was one of the biggest attacking threats for Spain’s side and chipped in with important goals and assists during the knockout stages. Family Support Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign was watched keenly from the stands by Yamal’s entire family, including his parents and younger brother Keyne, who formed his main source of support throughout

Fan reactions: The genuinely close bond between the brothers earned praise from across the internet, with users lauding the young sensation for prioritizing celebrating the biggest achievement of his young career with his family rather than immediately rushing to the media obligations. “To see a young superstar at the peak of world football immediately turn around to share the moment with his little brother shows the character and values behind his talent.”