While Spain celebrated its historic FIFA World Cup triumph, it was three-year-old Keyne, the younger brother of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who stole the spotlight with his adorable post-match antics that quickly went viral across social media.

Following Spain’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Keyne became the unexpected star of the celebrations at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Dressed in a Spain jersey bearing his older brother’s No. 19 and oversized World Cup-themed hats, the toddler delighted fans with his playful reactions on the pitch.

To commemorate the joyous occasion, Keyne ran across the field to embrace 19-year-old Yamal moments after the final whistle. The Spain star lifted his little brother into a tight hug, creating one of the most memorable family moments of the tournament.

In one moment, he was seen wearing a cap pulled over his eyes as he wandered around the field. In another, he lay on the confetti-covered grass with his arms stretched out, soaking in the celebrations as photographers captured the unforgettable scene.

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Social media users quickly dubbed Keyne the “real winner” of the World Cup, with images and videos of the youngster flooding platforms within minutes of Spain lifting the trophy.

Keyne has become a familiar face throughout Spain’s title-winning campaign, regularly joining Yamal on the pitch after matches and cheering him on from the stands.