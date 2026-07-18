Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia faces unexpected setback

Spanish football star Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Ines Garcia, an influencer from Seville, recently experienced a minor setback. The influencer revealed that her TaikTok account was blocked for an unexpected cause in a story posted on her Instagram feed.

Talking about the TikTok account blockage Ines Garcia wrote, saying, “They had blocked my TikTok account, and I was really bitter. Bitter I was. I couldn’t upload anything; I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t even access my profile because they said I was underage. Underage… I’m already 21 years old. Come on, show some respect!”

“Then I had to wait for them to review my account… and that was it. I have it active again. I’m back, and hopefully I won’t have problems again for a long time,” she explained. She wanted to make the people understand that the people who said to her that she made a restricted profile and that she never made a private account on TikTok “had blocked it.”

After the dominance over the tough side France in the semifinals, Luis de la Fuente gave the players a few hours free prior to the match between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium, the site of the 2026 World Cup final. They all made the decision to spend that time with their admired families.

Star La Roja and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal on the matter was with his younger brother Keyne and partner Ines Garcia. The three of them are seen grinning in a photo that the Barca football player posted to the video and sharing app, Instagram.

The couple on the other side additionally spotted Times Square, one of the world’s well-known squares. The Seville influencer posted a video in which she finds an advertisement featuring Lamine Yamal. The content producers are taken aback by the advertisement and exclaims, “How handsome.”