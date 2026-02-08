Lana Del Rey announces ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’

Lana Del Rey has given fans fresh hope of a long-awaited comeback by announcing a new single titled White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.

On Saturday, February 7, baroque pop singer Lana Del Rey revealed the title and release date of what she described as her favourite track from her delayed upcoming album, Stove.

The announcement was made via an Instagram Stories video, in which Del Rey addressed fans directly.

“I just wanted to make a little message and let you know that my new single, my favourite song [from the new album] — this is the one I’ve been waiting for,” Lana Del Rey, before confirming that White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter will be released on the 17th. While she did not specify the month, it is widely assumed to be February.

She said the track was produced by Drew Erickson and Jack Antonoff, adding that the pair had “finally found that magical chord that I was missing”.

The song was co-written with her husband Jeremy Dufrene, her brother-in-law, and her sister Caroline “Chuck” Grant. Mixing was handled by Dean Reid and Laura Sisk.

“There’s so many bits and phrases thrown in by other people,” Lana Del Rey said, also confirming that the music video has already been filmed. “We made the video ourselves, but it still takes hours of editing, uploading and downloading.”

Lana Del Rey also hinted that her tenth studio album could be released within the next few months, pointing to vinyl production timelines as the main factor in the delay.

“I know you’re asking about the record,” she said. “But honestly, soon. Vinyl takes three months, so three months plus two weeks — give or take.”