Lana Del Rey has given fans a rare look into her private life with husband Jeremy Dufrene, sharing a series of intimate moments from their recent Fourth of July celebrations while also offering an exciting update on her long-awaited new music.

The Born to Die hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to post photos and videos from the couple’s holiday in Santa Monica, California, ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

Among the highlights was a sweet video of Dufrene wrapping his arms around Del Rey as they stood together overlooking the Santa Monica Pier.

Another image captured the pair posing with friends in a hotel elevator, while additional photos showed Dufrene helping prepare a festive Fourth of July spread complete with an American flag-themed cake, patriotic decorations, and balloons.

Del Rey, who married Louisiana alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024 after a whirlwind romance, has largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

Alongside the photos, the Grammy-nominated artist also surprised fans with an update on her upcoming album, Stove, revealing that it is finally nearing completion after years of delays.

She also revealed that Stove will be accompanied by a second record titled Spyda, which she described as a companion album.

To accompany the announcement, the singer unveiled what appeared to be the cover art for both albums.