Lana Del Rey marks first anniversary with Jeremy Dufrene with rare photos from wedding

American singer Lana Del Rey published rare photos from her wedding ceremony on social media, as she marks a year of being Mrs Jeremy Dufrene.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Lana Del Rey, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, on September 26 last year, celebrated their first wedding anniversary, with unseen snaps from their Louisiana ceremony.

Del Rey’s dump featured the pictures of the newlyweds, as well as of them posing with the guests, including Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley. Other clicks had their wedding cake, a perfume bottle etched with ‘Love on the Bayou’ and their wedding date, i.e. ‘9.26.24’, in addition to an assortment of antique silver serving pieces.

While she did not add any caption to her carousel post, Dufrene, in a heartfelt wish for his wife, wrote on his own handle, “Just want to wish my precious bride a Happy 1st year Anniversary. A lifetime of love and happy tears to go.”

It is pertinent to mention here that singer Lana Del Rey, 40, and Jeremy Dufrene, 50, who works as a wildlife tour guide for a local company, had known each other for several years after first meeting in 2019, before they tied the knot. They sparked romance buzz with their multiple sightings across the UK last year, before reports emerged on September 23 that the two had obtained a marriage license from the Thibodaux courthouse to get married within 30 days of the application.

She confirmed her marriage during a public outing in the following month.