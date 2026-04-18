Lana Del Rey steps out in LA with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey was spotted enjoying a low-key outing in Los Angeles with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, as the couple continues to balance their quiet life with moments in the spotlight.

The singer, 40, was seen leaving the celebrity hotspot The Ivy on Friday alongside Dufrene, 51. Dressed in a relaxed yet stylish ensemble, Del Rey wore a striped top layered under a cream off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, paired with distressed denim shorts and simple ballet flats. She kept her look natural, opting for minimal makeup and styling her hair in a casual claw clip updo.

Dufrene, a Louisiana-based alligator tour guide, complemented her laid-back vibe in a white T-shirt, khaki pants and a black baseball cap, carrying a shopping bag as he followed closely behind his wife.

The outing comes shortly after Del Rey offered fans a rare glimpse into their relationship on social media. In a recent post celebrating Dufrene’s birthday, she shared a series of intimate moments from their life together in Louisiana, including candid selfies, home projects and quiet everyday scenes.

The couple, who married in September 2024, have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Their romance began in 2019 when Del Rey first met Dufrene during one of his swamp tours, before reconnecting years later and eventually tying the knot.

Despite their preference for privacy, the pair have made occasional public appearances, including a recent outing during New York Fashion Week, where they were seen sharing a rare red carpet moment.