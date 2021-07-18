Karachi man resisting land encroachment shot dead, police confirm

KARACHI: Conceding at least three bullets on his chest on Sunday, a man in Gulistan e Johar has succumbed to his unfortunate death which the police say has been fighting a battle against land encroachment, ARY News reported.

Police have identified the man as one Azhar Arain, noting that he had been resisting a bid of land encroachment on his property.

Arain has been shot with three fatal bullets that he conceded on his chest and died on the spot. Three casings of fired bullets have been recovered, police added.

The Gulistan e Johar police have booked the FIR on the case, however, there have not been any developments reported on the matter.

Man slaughters woman, two children in Abbottabad

Separately today from another part of the country, a man brutally slaughtered a woman and her two children in Abbottabad, for reasons still unknown to the police.

As per police, the dreadful incident occurred in Abbottabad’s Sergharbi area, where a man, who is said to be the neighbor of the deceased family, slaughtered a woman and her two children with a sharp dagger.

The police said that the accused after the killings, fled the scene, while raids are underway by to arrest the culprit, police said.