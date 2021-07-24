WATCH: Video of land rising from under water leaves people amazed

An astounding video that the bystanders have captured is going viral on social media as it displays a part of the land is abruptly rising above a river body. This one-of-a-kind video has reportedly emerged from Haryana, India.

A man recorded the phenomenon on the phone who saw this after the spell of rain.

People in the video can be heard speaking in a local vernacular ‘Haryanvi’ in the background. “Ye dekho, zameen kis tarah uthan lag rahi hai bhai. Naya tajurba (See this, how the land is rising. New experience),” the man filming the incident could be heard saying.

In the video, the land, first submerged underwater, suddenly arises a few feet above the water before collapsing again.

The video had first surfaced on Facebook, and went viral with more than six million views and 61k likes.

People on the internet were astounded to watch the phenomenon and had a lot of theories as to why something so bizarre might have happened.

Netizens, in the comments sections, said the land might have risen due to tectonic plate movements.

One of them commented, “Not really due to tectonic activity, but methane trapped in the earth gets released getting the wet layer to form a bubble, that is what seems to be happening here.”