Landhi suicide attack’s case registered at CTD police station

KARACHI: Three cases pertaining to suicide attack on foreign nationals in Karachi, have been registered at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The cases have been registered under terrorism law and other charges with SHO Sharafi Goth police station as complainant.

The mastermind of killed terrorists and facilitators have been nominated in the case.

The first case has been registered of the suicide attack, another about the arms recovered from terrorists and the third FIR filed about hand grenades and explosive material.

“Three vehicles used by foreigners were damaged in blast,” the FIR read. The blast also damaged a pick-up van and a motorbike”.

Police also taken the motorbike of terrorists in their custody.

The terrorist killed in police firing was identified as Sohail Ahmed. Four hand grenades – one RGD and three rifle grenades – were recovered from the terrorist’s bag. One SMG rifle grenade, a SMG rifle, some other grenades and rounds were also recovered, according to the FIR.

Moreover, four SMGs and munitions were seized from a bag of an accused, FIR read.

Karachi police on Friday foiled a terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying foreigners in Landhi area.

A van carrying foreigners was targeted by the terrorists in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. SSP Malir Tariq Elahi said the foreigners were targeted when they were on their way to the Export Processing Zone.

He said the police retaliated the attack and shot dead one of the terrorists in the gunfire, while another blew himself up.

The police said the foreigners remained safe in the attack, however, two security guards and a passerby sustained injuries in the attack.