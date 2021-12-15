Landlord tortures student for racing his motorcycle ahead of his vehicle

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: In an inhumane act, a feudal lord allegedly tortured a student in his private jail in Naushahro Feroze district of the Sindh province after he tried to race his motorcycle ahead of his four-wheeler, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Naushahro Feroze, where an influential landlord identified as Faraz Lakho assaulted a student after the latter tried to race his motorcycle ahead of his vehicle.

He was taken to the private jail of the landlord where he was beaten up for three hours and was allowed to go after his father apologized to him and assured that his son would not repeat the act.

A medical examination of the child has also confirmed torture marks on the child.

The family and relatives of the child later staged a protest over the act and demanded of the police to arrest Faraz Lakho however, no arrest has been made from police till the filing of this report.

In a similar act recently, a landlord tortured a 70-year-old citizen in Ranpur, a town in the Khushab district of Punjab.

According to reports, a landlord and his other associates tortured the elder citizen after tying him up with the tree over entering his agricultural land. The witnesses said that the old man continued to beg mercy from the landlord during the torture episode but to no avail.

After getting the information about the incident, the man was rescued by the police party. The case of the torture has been registered against the landlord and his other associates.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!