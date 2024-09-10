Landlords chop off donkey’s legs in Punjab

PATTOKI: Another disturbing incident of cruelty was reported from Punjab’s Pattoki Tehsil where landlords allegedly chopped the legs of two donkeys using axes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police reports, both incidents occurred in the areas covered by Sadar Pattoki and Sarai Mughal police stations, where two separate cases have been registered.

The first incident was reported when a labour, after finishing his work separated the donkey from the cart after which the donkey ran into a nearby field and went missing.

As per the FIR content, the owner and his son, in search of the missing animal, were alarmed by the donkey’s loud cries upon following the voice the donkey was found injured in the mansion located alongside with the crops.

In a second case, a donkey had followed its child into the harvest, where it was caught by the landlord. The landlord, in a fit of rage, grabbed the animal by its head and struck it with an ax, breaking its leg.

The local police of Kasur have launched investigations into both incidents and are actively searching for the accused landlords.

The authorities have assured that legal proceedings are underway.