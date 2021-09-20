Landlord’s dogs maul three-year child to death near Jahanian

JAHANIAN: A local landlord’s dogs mauled a three years girl to death at a village near Jahanian, ARY News reported on Monday.

A three years’ girl Neesha Ashraf was playing near her home in a village in the vicinity of Jahanian, when dogs of a local landlord appeared from the nearby farmland and badly mauled her, father of the victim girl said.

“No ambulance was available to shift her to a hospital. I tried to take her to the hospital for medical attendance on my own, but she breathed her last on the way to the hospital owing to serious injuries,” the victim’s father said.

She has been buried to local graveyard, father of the girl said.