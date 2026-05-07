Landman Season 3: Get Ready for More Drama and Oilfield Action

Fans of the hit Paramount+ series Landman, rejoice! The show has been renewed for a third season, and it’s going to be bigger and better.

According to Director Stephen Kay, filming is already underway, and they’re cutting episodes as they shoot, which means we can expect a release sooner rather than later.

The third season promises to bring more drama, action, and intrigue to the oilfields of West Texas.

Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris, the tough-as-nails landman who’s been navigating the cutthroat world of oil and gas. Joining him are Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, and Andy Garcia, among others.

What’s to Come?

Tommy Norris starts his own oil company, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, with his friends and family.

New alliances and rivalries emerge as the company navigates the complex world of oil and gas.

Personal relationships are put to the test as characters face new challenges and betrayals.

With its unique blend of drama, action, and western flair, Landman has become a hit for Paramount+, breaking records and earning critical acclaim. Don’t miss out on the next chapter of this gripping series!