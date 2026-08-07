‘Landman’ season 3 gets major production delay: Here’s why

Fans may have to wait a little longer for Landman Season 3 after production on the hit Paramount series was pushed back once again.

The Taylor Sheridan-created drama originally had plans to begin filming its third season in May 2026. Production was later moved back by three months, and James Jordan has now confirmed that cameras are expected to start rolling in September.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in July, Jordan, who plays Dale in the series, shared an optimistic update about the upcoming season.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” Jordan said. “Taylor is writing as we speak. It’s going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes – just like season 1 and season 2 have been.”

Jordan also revealed that much of the creative team is expected to return, including director Stephen Kay.“I believe we’re bringing back the same director, Stephen Kay, who I adore. So it’s going to be a great ride,” he said.

According to Jordan, filming is scheduled to begin sometime in September and continue through the first quarter of 2027.

“Then we should have it out … I don’t know when. It’s up to the powers that be, but we’re very excited to get started on that,” he added.

No official reason has been given for the delay. However, the production change comes after the Landman cast secured significant salary increases ahead of the new season.

Landman premiered in November 2024 and quickly became one of Paramount’s popular dramas. Season 2 premiered in November 2025 after production wrapped in August of that year.