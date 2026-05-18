Lanka Premier League set to return after two years, dates revealed

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to return in 2026, with the upcoming edition scheduled to begin on July 17 and run until August 8, marking the comeback of Sri Lanka’s flagship T20 competition.

The tournament will open at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground under lights, with a rematch of the 2024 final as reigning champions Jaffna face runners-up Galle in the season opener.

The match is set for a 7:30 pm local start, alongside an official opening ceremony.

The 2026 edition had initially been pencilled in for an earlier start, but the finalised schedule confirms a July 17 launch, with matches spread across four major venues before the knockout stages return to Colombo.

The SSC will host the opening leg from July 17 to 19, after which the action moves to Dambulla, then Kandy, before returning to Colombo for the business end of the tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

The final is scheduled for August 8, with a reserve day set for August 9.

The league will feature five franchises representing Jaffna, Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Dambulla. While official team branding and ownership details are yet to be announced, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to confirm full franchise identities closer to the tournament.

Player registration has been open since May 8 and will close on May 20, with direct signings allowed until May 22. Unlike previous editions that used auctions, the 2026 season will return to a draft system, which is set to take place on June 1.

A major structural change for the new season is the removal of player retention, meaning all squads will be rebuilt from scratch. Each team will consist of a minimum of 18 players, with a maximum squad size of 20.