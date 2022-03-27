‘Restaurant in Bahrain closed for denying entry to hijab-clad woman’

An Indian restaurant in Bahrain was closed after its employee refused entry to a customer for wearing a hijab.

An investigation of the incident, that happened at Lanterns restaurant, was launched by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA). The institution stated that every customer is welcome in eating spots with discrimination.

“We reject all actions that discriminate against people, especially regarding their national identity,” the statement read.

Lanterns announced that the manager has been suspended till further notice.

“We have suspended the duty manager based on our investigation,” they stated. “We have been serving our customers from all nationalities living in this beautiful Kingdom for over 35 years now.

“Ours is a place for everyone to come and enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who has been suspended and this doesn’t represent who we are.”

The incident is rare in Bahrain as the country has a Muslim majority population and customs for public spaces are well defined.

