Laporta reelected Barca president for next five years

Joan Laporta was reelected as Barcelona president on Sunday, defeating Victor Font to stay in charge of the Catalan giants until 2031.

The charismatic 63-year-old, who also beat out Font in the 2021 election, will reclaim his position in July after resigning a few weeks ago as part of the electoral process.

Around 42 percent of Barcelona club members voted — translating to 48,480 votes. Laporta triumphed by 68.18 percent to Font’s 29.78 percent.

“This result makes us very happy and gives us a lot of strength, a lot, so much that it leaves us speechless,” Laporta told reporters.

“No one will stop us. I am sure that in the coming years, as I’ve said to you, we have some thrilling times ahead.”

Laporta said the club would focus on completing the partially-rebuilt Camp Nou stadium, now slated for completion in 2027, a year later than planned, as well as continuing to defend the club against perceived outside attacks.

“(Club members) have voted for our proposal, which was that all of us together should defend Barca against everything and everyone,” added the reelected chief.

He also thanked coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, who helped the club win a domestic treble last season.

Laporta previously led the club between 2003-2010, in arguably Barcelona’s golden era, during which they won the treble with Pep Guardiola at the helm in 2009.

Players voting

Several Barcelona first-team players and Flick headed to vote after the team’s 5-2 victory over Sevilla earlier on, with Laporta joining them at the ballot boxes.

Former Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets, three-time women’s Ballon d’Or winner and star of Barca Femeni Aitana Bonmati and former player and coach Xavi Hernandez were among other club members casting votes.

Voting booths were set up at Camp Nou, as well as other Catalan cities Girona, Tarragona and Lleida, and in Andorra.

Laporta was seen celebrating long before the votes were counted, as well as dancing with Barca players after their emphatic win at Camp Nou.

The lawyer, who was elected in 2021 after pledging to keep superstar Lionel Messi at the club — which he was unable to do — helped Barca stay afloat despite inheriting a financial crisis.

Laporta controversially sold off future television rights and parts of the club to generate funds to sign players including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the summer of 2022.

Barca won La Liga titles in 2023 and 2025, and with coach Flick at the helm returned to the Champions League semi-finals last season for the first time since 2019.

Laporta was criticised in some quarters for joining forces with Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez to try and make the doomed European Super League project happen. Barcelona finally pulled out of it earlier this year.

During Laporta’s first spell as president he oversaw a joyous period for Barca, including the arrival of Brazil star Ronaldinho, the club’s greatest ever player Messi emerging and two Champions League triumphs in 2006 and 2009.

Defeated candidate Font said he would like the election process to be modernised, allowing members who live far from Catalonia to vote without having to travel.

“The turnout is the most negative aspect of the day — we would have loved for it to be higher because we believe the club needs to be more participatory, as with voting by mail,” said Font.

“More participation means more strength.”