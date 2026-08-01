Lara Dutta's saree in “Ramayana” trailer draws criticism

Famous Bollywood diva Lara Dutta was trolled for wearing a saree after the Ramayana trailer was released.

Fans are reportedly criticizing the Ramayana teaser, and social media users are now criticizing actress Lara Dutta’s saree. According to fans, the historical movie’s costumes are really strange, as jewelry alone does not create a royal appearance. Online users claim that Lara Dutta’s appearance is more out of the ordinary than Sai Pallavi’s and Rakul Preet Singh’s; her saree appears fairly contemporary and simple.

In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, and his dialogue delivery has drawn criticism. Many people on social media are making fun of the actor, claiming that his portrayal in the teaser falls short of capturing the character’s complexity.

Due to its reported ₹4,000 crore budget and extensive publicity, the movie carries high expectations; yet, many fans have voiced concerns about its quality and cast selection.

The two parts of Ramayana will be released on Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The cast members include Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. Nitesh Tiwari is directing the film, and Namit Malhotra is producing it.