Large cache of weapons recovered from house in Karachi

KARACHI: The officials of the District Central Police have recovered a large cache of weapons from a house in Karachi’s Old City Area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The officials of District Central Police along with Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central conducted an operation in Karachi’s Old City Area and recovered a large cache of rusty heavy arms buried under the floor of a house.

According to the SSP Central, different portions of the floor are being excavated. The heavy arms were buried under the house’s floor which includes anti-aircraft gun, anti-tank and anti-helicopter weaponry, as well as ammunition to detonate buildings.

The police officer said that all of the recovered weapons are rusty and in poor condition. The weapons are appeared to be buried under the house for a long time, he added.

Earlier in February 2020, police had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house in Karachi after acting on the information provided by the arrested suspect.

The police had conducted raid at a house in Dastagir area of Karachi and seized the explosive material and sophisticated arms.

The police had seized nine RPG rockets, 60 hand grenades, 10 detonators, mortar shells, 38 SMGs and satellite telephone dumped in the house.

