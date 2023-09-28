Largest-ever cargo vessel to date docks at Port Qasim Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi’s Port Qasim has received the largest-ever cargo vessel measuring 355 meters at one of its terminals for the first time, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi’s Port Qasim handled its largest-ever container-laden cargo vessel measuring 355 meters for the first time. The vessel was berthed at a private company DP World’s terminal and the unloading process is underway.

The Singaporean vessel – APL LE HARVE – carrying import orders from across the country anchored at Port Qasim Karachi today from Jeddah after a two-day journey.

The port administration said that the cargo vessel will depart for India after the unloading process is completed.

In December 2019, the biggest container-laden ship in the history of Pakistan anchored down at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The ship, namely ‘Cosco Belgium’ was a giant container vessel that anchored down at the South Wharf area of Karachi Port.

It was the largest ever vessel handled for the very first time at Karachi Port with a length overall (LOA) of 366 meters, the highest gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 153,666 metric tonnes and a maximum beam of 51.20 meters.

The Hong Kong flag vessel had come alongside SAPT-3 berths at 8:10 pm Pakistan time under the personal command and supervision of Deputy Conservator KPT Captain Asif Ahmed Saeed Tauni while adopting all safety measures.

KPT had previously handled vessels of LOA 354.24 meters, 128,929 metric tonnes GRT and 45.6 meters Beam.