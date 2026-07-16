Larkana: 16 bandits lay down arms before police

LARKANA: Police said on Thursday that several bandits with millions of bounty on their heads, have surrendered to the law.

According to the district police, 16 bandits of Dahani gang have laid down arms before the police, which also included notorious dacoit Sharif Dahani with Rs. five million bounty on his head.

While the government had announced Rs. three million head money over Akbar and Saifal Dahani each.

Meanwhile, Akbar Soomro, another member of the notorious gang, has Rs. one million prize on his head, and Asghar and Bhooro Dahani each carrying Rs 5 Lac head money.

The surrendering dacoits were wanted to police in several heinous cases, including murder, robbery, and police encounters.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have launched an operation against bandit gangs operating in katcha areas.

Police officials stated the police’s effective strategy and strict measures have made it difficult for bandits and other outlaws to operate in the region.