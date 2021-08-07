Larkana boy jumps into pond to escape being bitten by dog, drowns

LARKANA: In a tragic incident, a ten-year-old boy in Larkana jumped into a pond to escape being bitten by a stray dog but ended up drowning, ARY News reported.

Rescue sources said the incident occurred in a suburb of the city.

The body of Ali Dino Shaikh was fished out of the pond and shifted to Chandka Hospital’s emergency ward where doctors confirmed his death.

Speaking to the media, the boy’s father lamented the government was taking no steps to eliminate the menace of stray dogs. Incidents of children dying of dog bites are reported every other day, he added.

On August 1, at least 15 people, children among them, were injured after being bitten by stray dogs in Larkana.

According to hospital sources, stray dogs mauled 16 people in different areas of the city. The victims included four children. They were shifted to Chandka Hospital where they were administered an anti-rabies vaccine.