LARKANA: A mother and her teenage daughter were allegedly murdered in a suspected ‘honour’ killing in Larkana, police said.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Shahida Jatoi and her 18-year-old daughter, Naghma Jatoi.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 8 within the jurisdiction of Bakrani Tehsil.

The accused, identified as Ghulam Ali alias Ali Haider Jatoi, allegedly killed his widowed sister-in-law, Shahida Jatoi, and his niece, Naghma Jatoi, and threw their bodies into the Indus River.

Upon receiving information, police recovered the bodies from the river and shifted them for postmortem examination.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of a relative, Hakim Khatoon.

Initial investigations suggest that the killings stemmed from a refusal to agree to a marriage proposal.

Police further stated that the suspect allegedly vandalised the victims’ house and set it on fire after committing the crime.

The accused has been arrested along with the weapon allegedly used in the killings, and further investigations are underway. Officials added that the suspect had previously been involved in a murder case.

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana.

The commission strongly condemned the killings, terming them a grave violation of fundamental human rights. It emphasised that violence carried out in the name of so-called ‘honour’ is unacceptable and must be dealt with strictly under the law.

The SHRC stressed the need for a transparent, swift, and merit-based investigation. It also raised concerns over the handling of the case, including reports of disciplinary action against the concerned station house officer.

Reiterating that women and girls have an equal right to life, dignity, and freedom of choice, the commission urged the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is delivered without delay or external influence.

Earlier, on Apr 15, 2026, a young woman was brutally killed in the name of so-called honour, referred to as karo kari, in Sindh’s Khairpur district, in an incident that has sparked widespread outrage.

The murder took place in the Tando Masti Khan. According to police, the victim, 22-year-old Khalida, wife of Rashid Chandio, was accused of karo kari with a man from the same community.