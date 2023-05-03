Larkana murder: SHC orders recovery of victim’s body, culprits’ arrest

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered the police to recover dead body of Larkana youth murdered and thrown into a canal, ARY News reported.

DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh and SSP Dr. Imran were appeared in the murder case hearing in the high court bench.

The court also ordered the police for immediate arrest of murderers of slain youth Ali Ahmed Brohi and submit progress report on June 06.

The court directed the DIG Police Larkana to ensure complete ban on Jirga, “An action should be taken if someone try to hold a Jirga,” the bench said.

“A murder FIR has been registered and three accused including Abdul Rasool, have been arrested,” DIG informed the court.

“It is a Karo-Kari (honour killing) matter, we fear that the girl will also be killed like the boy,” petitioner’s lawyer said. “Where is the girl,” bench asked the police. “She is with her parents,” SSP Larkana replied.

“The girl is a key witness in this case, police have failed to provide security to her,” petitioner’s lawyer said.

The court ordered police to provide security to the girl as well as plaintiff of the case.

Earlier, the court had converted the plea of elderly mother of the victim in a constitutional petition. The case was fixed before a two-member bench headed by Justice Karim Khan Agha.

The mother of the victim was reached in Sindh High Court to complain cold blooded murder of her son while the police handed over the case to Jirga for justice.

The mother had refused to accept the Jirga decision, which had imposed five million rupees fine on murderers.

