WATCH: Engineering graduates become biryani sellers to earn livelihood!

Engineering graduates from Larkana named Abdul Samad and Ashir Abbasi have become biryani sellers for making ends meet for themselves and their families.

As the country reels from rising unemployment and inflation, graduate students are unable to get jobs due to different reasons.

Their Larkana-based project is called Biryaniyah. The dish is sold from a colourful rickshaw in boxes.

Abdul Samad, who has a degree in Agricultural Engineering, said that he had no expectations from the Sindh government.

“We have a degree in the agricultural engineering department,” he said while speaking with ARY News. “I was unemployed for a year.

“I thought of starting a business of my own as I have no expectations from the Sindh government. Last year, there were some seats for irrigation engineers but agricultural engineers were not eligible for applying and giving tests.”

“The team comprises of three members with a co-worker and a delivery boy,” he added.

Abbasi, who graduated back in 2019, found himself in the same predicament as Samad. They decided to join hands and launch the venture.

“There are fewer jobs for us because of our degrees,” Aashir said, adding that two deghs of biryani are sold every day.