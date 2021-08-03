Larkana: Three children drown to death in pond

LARKANA: Three children drowned to death while taking shower in a pond in Larkana on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

As per details, the incident took place in Larkana’s Abro paroo, where three children drowned in a pond when they were taking shower.

The kids were rescued and were rushed to a nearby hospital, but they could not survive and breathed their last.

Earlier this year, two missing children were found dead in Larkana.

The remains of two minors aged 2 years, were recovered from a pond. The police initially had said that the minors were drowned to death.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the children had said that they were killed and later thrown into a pond.

The bodies were transferred to a nearby medical facility for autopsy.