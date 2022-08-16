Larkana: Thunderbolt incident claims three lives in Kambar

LARKANA: An incident of thunder strike in Kambar-Shahdadkot district during the rainfall claimed three lives, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deceased in thunderbolt incident in Waggan area of Kambar district, have been identified as Ishaq and Muhammad Khan, two brothers, and their cousin Ameen.

“The deceased were sitting under a tree at an agriculture farm to take meal, when thunderbolt struck them,” rescue sources said.

The bodies have been transferred to home, family members said.

Larkana and adjoining areas being lashed by heavy rainfall since the wee hours of today, according to a weather report.

At least five people, including women and children, were killed in Sindh’s Tharparkar district last year in September after being struck by lightning during thundershowers.

Four people were also injured in different incidents of thunderbolts in Tharparkar.

Moreover, 80 animals were also reported killed in different areas of Tharparkar district due to unprecedented incidents of lightning bolts in desert region.

An unprecedented number of 26 people, including women and children, were killed in Tharparkar and Sanghar districts in 2019 after being struck by lightning during thundershowers. Thunderbolts claimed 22 lives in Tharparkar region and four others in adjoining Sanghar district apart of the death of dozens cattle during deadly rainfall.

Comments