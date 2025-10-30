Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: full performer lineup revealed

The concerts are at the track’s Grid Stage, with sets timed before and after key race moments to amp up the excitement, on Saturday, November 22.

The access to the live performances will be exclusive to fans with hospitality packages, such as the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand, Paddock Club and Wynn Grid Club, offering prime trackside views.

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson kicks off the evening with a post-drivers’ parade show as part of the American Express-presented F1 Grid Gigs series. The singer, fresh off announcing his third solo album, How Did I Get Here? (set for release on January 23, 2026), will also launch a global tour next spring.

Country powerhouse Kane Brown takes the stage ahead of the driver introductions, delivering fan favourites like “Heaven” and “What Ifs”. Grammy-nominated electronic producer Kaskade will cap the night with a post-race set, joined by Las Vegas local Steve Aoki, DJ duo VAVO and DJ Pee. Wee.

The race weekend, running November 20-22 on the 3.8-mile Las Vegas Strip Circuit, will feature additional entertainment. T-Pain, Machine Gun Kelly and Zedd headline the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere, will supporting acts including Sofi Tukker, Lauv, Cimafunk, Shaggy, Dillon Francis and Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple.

President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix Inc, Emily Prazer, emphasised the event’s immersive appeal: “While the action on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is the main event, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere elevates the experience with its incredible fan zone entertainment”. This year’s lineup builds on the inaugural 2023 event’s success, fusing high-octane racing with world-class music for an unforgettable weekend.