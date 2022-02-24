Thursday, February 24, 2022
Las Vegas: Kind hearted cop adopts 5 children

Las Vegas: A benevolent policeman belonging to Las Vegas, US, won several hearts after he adopted five children after their mother was arrested for allegedly killing their father.

The officer named Nicholas Quintana decided to adopt five children after the shocking incident reminded him of his childhood traumas. Quintana said that his own father had been murdered when he was a child.

“It brought back a memory from my childhood where my father was killed,” he said.

Quintana, during his lunch break, on January 14, received a call on his radio about a suspected murder. He reached the crime scene at Osaka Pearl Street, where a 40-year-old Emily Ezra had allegedly shot dead her ex-husband Paul Ezra.

During the initial investigation, he found five children inside the house. Amid worries about the welfare of the children, he along with his wife Amanda decided to foster (adopt) the children.  Amanda was reluctant, but she was on board after meeting with the children, said Quintana.

The couple made an appointment with Child Protection Services a few days later. The couple’s heartwarming gesture has melted several hearts online.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) has also created a GoFundMe page for the children’s financial assistance.

