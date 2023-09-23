Planes landing at Karachi airports face laser light mischief

KARACHI: The pilots have reported an increase in the incidents of laser light strikes on the airplanes while landing or taking off at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the pilots – flying national and international airplanes – made a number of complaints about an increase in the incidents of laser light strikes at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport during the last week.

The mischief can disrupt a pilot’s vision and cause distraction or disorientation during the takeoff and landing, subsequently risking the lives of those onboard.

Sources claimed that the pilots reported laser light strikes from areas of Shah Faisal Colony, Pehlwan Goth, Sohrab Goth and other residential areas located near the Karachi airport.

Sources further said that the pilots have apprised Air Traffic Control (ATC) of the threats, which increased during the last one week. The pilots were facing difficulties in landing and takeoff due to the mischief, they added.

A day earlier, flights from Karachi to Dubai and Jeddah faced laser light strikes, sources added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took notice of the incident after the news aired on ARY News. A meeting of the district administration has been summoned on September 28.

The CAA directed the authorities concerned to take action in the residential areas located near Karachi Airport. Meanwhile, it also directed to take action against large searchlights at installed at restaurants and shopping malls.