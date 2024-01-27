‘Last of Us’ Season 2: Emmy-winner Mark Mylod joins its directors’ lineup

Mark Mylod, who won the Outstanding Drama Directing for HBO’s Succession at the Emmy Awards, has joined the powerhouse directing lineup for another HBO drama series – the Last of US Season 2.

The director is one of four additions to the drama’s directing lineup in the Naughty Dog video game franchise. Others include Nina Lopez-Corrado (“Perry Mason”), Stephen Williams (“Watchmen”) and Kate Herron (“Loki”).

According to a report by Deadline, the filmmaker will join returning directors Peter Hoar, who was nominated for an Emmy for directing the third episode, “Long, Long Time,” as well as The Last Of Us co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann who will once again take on directing duties too.

However, the report stated, it is unclear whether any of the seven helmers will direct multiple episodes; Season 1 consisted of nine episodes helmed by seven directors.

The Season 1 finale scored a series-high 8.2 million viewers when it first aired, earning 24 Emmy nominations and winning eight trophies. Production on Season 2 is slated to begin next month in Vancouver.

Along with his three Emmy nominations for directing “Succession,” Mark Mylod recently scored an art house hit with his 2022 feature, the culinary thriller “The Menu.” He’s also directed six episodes of “Game of Thrones,” as well as multiple episodes of “Shameless,” “United States of Tara” and “Entourage.”

Stephen Williams received a directing Emmy nomination for HBO’s Watchmen and shared in the show’s Outstanding Limited Series win in his role as a producer. His directing resume also includes HBO’s Westworld, Showtime’s Ray Donovan and ABC’s Lost.

At HBO, Lopez-Corrado directed multiple episodes of Perry Mason and The Nevers. Her list of credits also include ABC’s A Million Little Things, on which she served as producing director. Herron was executive producer and director on Disney+’s Loki.

About Last of Us

The first season of HBO’s “The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 2, which begins filming in February, will focus on the events of “The Last of Us: Part II,” which takes place five years after Joel and Ellie’s dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, where the pair has settled down in Jackson, Wyoming.

In addition to Ellie, “The Last of Us: Part II” introduces Abby, a soldier in a militia group known as the Washington Liberation Front who is desperate to avenge her murdered father and who becomes involved in a conflict with a religious cult known as The Seraphites. She’ll be played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return to “The Last of Us” Season 2 as Joel and Ellie, respectively.