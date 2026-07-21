Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million-pound fortune to family

The late Katharine, Duchess of Kent, left the majority of her £1.43 million estate to her three children, alongside gifts for her charity and godchildren. Details of the will of the late Duchess of Kent have been released, following her death aged 92.

The probate filings also confirm how much her UK estate – valued at £1,433,696 – will be inherited.

Here’s who the lion’s share is going to, and where some of her money will be going too.

Key Inheritance and Beneficiaries The bulk of the estate will be shared between Katharine’s three children George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. The private property will go to her husband of 64 years Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Legacy of Charitable Giving and Humility Katharine, who had been married to Prince Edward for 64 years, also gave money to charity as well as her family.

The documents state she has left £10,000 to the Future Talent charity, which she helped set up in 2004 to help talented and underprivileged young musicians.

Each of the Duchess’s nine godchildren will receive £5,000 from her estate.

The will, which was originally drawn up in 2022, was simply signed Katharine Kent in a show of humility. In 2002 the Duchess stepped back from royal life and requested not to be referred to as ‘Her Royal Highness,’ and for more than a decade taught music in a London primary school.