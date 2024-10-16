Latest fine amount for late renewal of Saudi Arabia Iqama

Foreign workers, including those from Pakistan, working in Saudi Arabia must have their residency permit or Iqama renewed as quickly as possible when it expires because an invalid Iqama might get you into problems.

Iqama in Saudi Arabia refers to a residence permit or residence visa, which allows foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, to live and work in the kingdom.

Foreign nationals must renew their Iqama within three days of its expiration date, according to Saudi authorities.



Fine amount

If the expats do not renew the permit within three days, they risk being fined. According to authorities, if an Iqama renewal is delayed for the first time, a fee of 500 Saudi Riyals would be applied.

For the second time, the penalty will be raised to 1,000 Saudi Riyals for the delay.

Saudi Arabia is the most popular destination for Pakistani workers overseas, with an estimated 2.6 million of them employed there, according to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Pakistan.