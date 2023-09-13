Latif Khosa, Aitzaz Ahsan invited to PPP huddle in Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has invited all disgruntled party leaders including Latif Khosa and Aitaz Ahsan to attend the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore on September 14, ARY News reported citing sources.

Senior party leaders – Sardar Latif Khosa and Aitzaz Ahsan — have been at odds with the party leadership over their support to former prime minister Imran Khan during his legal troubles.

Both leaders were also invited to the previous CEC meeting in Karachi as well. While Ahsan attended that sitting, Mr Khosa chose to stay away.

a senior PPP leader said Mr Khosa and Mr Ahsan have been invited to the CEC meeting which will be held on Sept 14.

Both leaders have been at odds with party leadership over proximity to PTI chief Imran Khan

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that, Khosa was also served a show cause notice for giving a statement in favour of the incarcerated PTI chairman, is likely to attend the meeting via video link.

Moreover, Aitzaz Ahsan, who attended the party’s previous CEC meeting held on August 25, is yet to take a decision on Lahore CEC moot.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Lahore today to put the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in preparation mode for the upcoming general elections.

Both the PPP leaders will head a meeting of the PPP central executive committee (CEC) meeting that will be held tomorrow at 3:00 PM in Bilawal House.

Elections and the party’s position in central Punjab will be part of the agenda of the Lahore meeting.