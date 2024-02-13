Latif Khosa conveys PTI founder’s message to Pir Pagara

LAHORE: Latif Khosa, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed MNA-elect from NA-122, has held a telephonic conversation with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) chief Pir Pagara and conveyed PTI founder Imran Khan’s important message, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the telephonic conversation, Latif Khosa thanked GDA for not voting in no-confidence motion against the then-prime minister Imran Khan – who was ousted in April 2022.

Both leaders discussed the country’s political situation after completion of February 8 general elections. PTI and GDA expressed determination to work together in future.

A day earlier, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi, popularly known as Pir Pagara rejected the results of the General Elections 2024 and announced vacate two Sindh Assembly seats.

“This is not the work of ROs (returning officers). If the entire province was to be handed over to Zardari, then what was the need for an election,” he charged.

On the occasion, GDA leader Safdar Abbasi announced: “Our two assembly members will not take oath.”

Abbasi said that the alliance would hold a sit-in at the Hyderabad Bypass on Friday. “We will expand the scope of our protest and contact other parties as well. There will be a protest outside the Sindh Assembly on the day of its maiden session.”

Pir Pagara said that the GDA’s protest would be peaceful and within the ambit of the law and no one would stop any ambulance or family cars during the protest.