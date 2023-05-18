Latif Khosa terms Punjab caretaker govt unconstitutional

LAHORE: Senior lawyer and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa termed the Punjab caretaker government unconstitutional, ARY News reported.

As per details, lawyer Latif Khosa condemned the attack on Jinnah House and said a national level investigation should be conducted against the people involved in May 9 violence.

He said that currently two-third of Pakistan is constitutionally ineffective. The caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are unconstitutional.

Latif Khosa maintained that the Supreme Court ordered to hold elections on May 14 but the Election Commission of Pakistan and caretaker government have not taken any steps to hold elections.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that those who don’t want elections desire violence in the country.

Former prime minister Imran Khan said that he never promoted violence as his party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was made based on justice.

It is important to note here that MQM-P leader Kishwer Zehra said that PDM and PTI had agreed on elections in July before the PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s announcement of talks failure.

She revealed that Ishaq Dar and Yousaf Raza Gillani had assured the government tenure will not be extended and if the talks would have continued, this would have been given to PTI in writing.