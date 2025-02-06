Latif Khosa’s name removed from PCL on IHC orders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa’s name removed from Passport Control List (PCL) on the order of Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

Following the IHC’s orders, the Director-General of Immigration and Passports submitted a report confirming that Khosa’s name had been removed from the PCL. As a result, Khosa was able to travel to Canada and has since returned to Pakistan.

Justice Mohsin Kiani presided over the hearing and approved Khosa’s request to have his name removed from the PCL.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court suspended a notification dated December 26, regarding placing Sardar Latif Khosa’s name on passport control list.

In its written order, the court instructed the secretary interior to ensure that Latif Khosa wouldn’t be stopped from traveling abroad.

It directed the secretary interior to also inform the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Police and Immigration authorities regarding the court order.

The court order said that Latif Khosa had presented the ticket according to which he wanted to travel Canada from January 10, to 24th.

It may be mentioned here that the secretariat police station had registered a case under section 144 against Latif Khosa for protesting outside the building of Supreme Court of Pakistan.