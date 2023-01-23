Latif Khosa’s son injured in gun attack in Lahore

LAHORE: Senior lawyer and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa’s son has sustained injuries in a gun attack in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.
Latif Khosa’s son got wounded in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants in Lahore’s Muslim Town area.
Sources said that the politician’s son received a bullet in his arm and was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.
Police officials told the media that two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Khosa’s son and immediately fled from the scene.
Heavy contingents of police force cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the attackers.