Latif urges management to keep Babar away from English media

Former national captain Rashid Latif has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management to limit Babar Azam’s interactions with the English media during the national team’s upcoming three-Test tour of England.

Pakistan have arrived in England for the series, under the leadership of Babar, set to kick off at Headingley, Leeds, from August 19 to 23.

Speaking on a television programme, Rashid said the PCB should adopt a cautious approach towards Babar’s media commitments, citing the scrutiny visiting teams often face from the English press.

“An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories,” Rashid said.

He believes Babar, who has returned as Pakistan’s Test captain, could face increased attention throughout the series and suggested that other members of the squad should take greater responsibility for media interactions.

“Babar Azam is an experienced player, so it would be better for the PCB management to keep him away from the English media and send former captain Shan Masood to speak to them more often,” he said.

“Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media,” Rashid added.

The former wicketkeeper-batter also named Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abbas as suitable candidates to represent Pakistan during media engagements on the tour.

Babar returned to the Test captaincy after Shan Masood’s stint as skipper ended following a difficult run of results. He will now lead Pakistan in England in what will be his second Test series as captain since returning to the role.

The England series will also be Pakistan’s first Test tour of the country since 2020 and forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

The opening Test will be played at Headingley from August 19 to 23, followed by the second Test at Lord’s from August 27 to 31. The three-match series will conclude at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from September 9 to 13.