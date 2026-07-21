LaToya Malcolm: What led to former Miss Universe contestant’s sudden death?

LaToya Malcolm, a former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant and Jamaican performer, passed away at the age of 35. The nation’s pageant community and fans have paid respect to her.

Although the cause of death has not been made public, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization confirmed her passing on July 18. Malcolm built a career that encompassed community service, acting, dancing, and pageantry. She mentored emerging artists and performed and coached dance for over ten years, earning recognition for her contributions to Jamaica’s entertainment sector.

The Miss Universe Jamaica organization acknowledged Malcolm’s participation in the 2024 pageant in a social media tribute. The organization wrote in an online post: “We mourn the passing of MUJ alumna LaToya Malcolm, who proudly competed in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and loved ones. Rest peacefully, LaToya. You will never be forgotten.”

The 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant was Malcolm’s first beauty competition. After losing her father earlier that year, she celebrated winning the Miss Jamaica Bikini International title during the same period.

Beyond pageantry and entertainment, Malcolm participated in community initiatives such as the Transition Project, which supports teenagers through camps and workshops designed to foster personal growth and prepare them for future opportunities.

Since the news of her passing, tributes have continued to pour in from across Jamaica. Friends, colleagues, and admirers remembered Malcolm as a kind, enthusiastic, and dedicated individual who inspired everyone around her.

Gabrielle Henry, the reigning Miss Universe Jamaica, also honored her via Instagram Stories, writing: “To hear of LaToya’s passing is a great loss to her family, the wider community, and Jamaica. Her impact will always be remembered and her voice will not be forgotten. Wishing her family my deepest condolences. May she rest in peace.”

Through her work in entertainment, pageantry, and youth development, LaToya Malcolm left a lasting impression on Jamaica’s artistic and civic communities.